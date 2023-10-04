One week left to apply for disaster assistance

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Oct. 11 is the last day to apply.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Oct. 11 is the last day to apply.(WAFB)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WDAM) - Renters and homeowners in Jackson and Jasper counties affected by the June 14-19 tornadoes and severe storms still have a week to apply for assistance. 

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Oct. 11 is the last day to apply.

To apply:

  • Call the FEMA Helpline at (800)-621-3362. The FEMA helpline is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time, seven days a week, in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.
  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

FEMA grants can meet basic needs but cannot compensate for all losses. FEMA also cannot duplicate insurance benefits.

Oct. 11 also is the last day to submit applications for physical property damage to the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to submit economic injury applications is May 13, 2024.

Disaster loan information and application forms may be obtained from the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800)-659-2955 (for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
Man found dead at 17th Street/26th Avenue
Two separate incidents in Meridian left one person dead and one injured on Monday.
Two separate incidents leave one person dead and one injured in Meridian
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said K-9 Taija alerted to the odor of narcotics on an eastbound...
Newton County K-9 unit discovers large drug haul
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Lauderdale County School Bond fails to pass.
Lauderdale County School Bond fails by wide margin

Latest News

The statewide fire alert and burn restriction the Alabama Forestry Commission issued last month...
Statewide fire alert continues for Alabama
Daily Recording of Good Morning Meridian at Daybreak
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 4th, 2023
Rain moves in Thursday
A cold front brings cool temps and rain showers
You can track your "comfy cool" package here
Your order of 70 degree temps will be delivered soon
Daily Recording of Good Morning Meridian
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 3rd, 2023