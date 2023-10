MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of a man found dead Tuesday morning in Meridian has been released.

The body of Danny Irby was sent for an autopsy after he was found at 17th Street and 26th Avenue. It appeared he had been shot multiple times.

If anyone has information that could help the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.