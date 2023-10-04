Stephan “Steve” Gary Sampley

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A funeral service to celebrate Stephen’s life will be held on October 3, 2023 at 2:30pm at New Hope Baptist Church, located at 6573 Hwy 145, Meridian, MS with the Reverends Jimmy Culpepper, Doug Goodman, and Mike Everette officiating. Burial to follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Stephen “Steve” Gary Sampley, age 76, of Meridian, MS departed this world to his heavenly home on October 1, 2023 surrounded by his loving family at home.

Born on February 24, 1947, in Fredricktown, Missouri, Steve was the beloved son of James and Stella Sampley. He spent his formative years in Meridian, MS, and went on to achieve a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Maintenance from the University of Southern Mississippi and later in life achieved a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Mississippi State University.

Steve is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Linda Sampley, and their cherished children: Stephanie Smith (Jimmy), Michelle Martin (Lee), Melanie Eakes (Bryan), and Matt Sampley (Erin). He was a loving grandfather to grandchildren, Brandon Martin (Reagan), Marlee Martin (Jay Johnston), Eli Eakes (Anna Kate Henry), Macy Smith, Savannah Smith, Stephen Eakes, Ben Sampley, and Noah Sampley, who adored their “Pappaw.” The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Jimmy Culpepper for his friendship, encouragement, and support.

Steve was known for his faith in God, love of family, and his work at EMEPA.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Martin, Eli Eakes, Stephen Eakes, Ben Sampley, Jay Johnston, Dave Miller, Bryce Nester, and Tim Martin

Steve’s legacy will continue to shine brightly through the lives he touched, and his memory will forever be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to know him.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Accent Hospice Care (Anita, Shay, Rani, and Bro. Gary) and Clarkdale Pharmacy (Amy).

The Sampley family will receive guests from 1:00PM until 2:15 PM prior to funeral rites in the church. Friends and family are invited to attend to pay their respects and share their fondest memories.

