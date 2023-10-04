Three charged in Kemper County over alleged contraband

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said an ongoing investigation of contraband being brought into the Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility has netted three arrests.

Moore said contraband was recovered Sept. 30 before it actually got inside.

The sheriff said the investigation found that Jamie Nicole Govan handed the contraband off to another person who is still under investigation. Moore said the box contained 60.6 grams of crystalline methamphetamine, 125.8 grams of edible gummies, 103.2 grams of Spice and 236 grams of square pieces of stock paper, possibly soaked with the chemical, Eutylone, which is a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

Moore said the preliminary investigation revealed inmate Cedrick Roshun Hampton called his girlfriend, Govan, and talked about bringing the contraband to the jail, then arranged for inmate Frankie Lee Stewart to bring it to a particular area.

The sheriff said Hampton and Govan are charged with trafficking meth and conspiracy. Their total bond was set at $220,000 each. Stewart is charged with conspiracy. His bond was set at $20,000. He said the investigation of conspiracy and trafficking in controlled substances and other contraband is ongoing.

