Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Wildcats Football

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the week is the Meridian Wildcats High School Football team.

The Wildcats are coming off an impressive 30-29 win over the Harrison Central Red Rebels last Friday.

The Wildcats are gearing up for t a big game against Oak Grove this Friday, at Ray Stadium.

Congratulations to the Meridian Wildcats on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.