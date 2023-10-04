Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian Wildcats Football

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Oct. 3, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the week is the Meridian Wildcats High School Football team.

The Wildcats are coming off an impressive 30-29 win over the Harrison Central Red Rebels last Friday.

The Wildcats are gearing up for t a big game against Oak Grove this Friday, at Ray Stadium.

Congratulations to the Meridian Wildcats on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

