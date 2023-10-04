MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Graveside services for Mr. William Preston “Dick” Jolly will begin at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Clay Memorial Cemetery in Cuba, Alabama with Reverend John Sweeny officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Jolly, 87, of Meridian, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 1, 2023 at James T Champion Nursing Facility surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Dick loved being on the railroad and worked for many years as a Conductor with the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad where he retired after over 20 years. He was a Veteran of the US Navy where he was a Ship Clerk. Dick was a member of Westwood Baptist Church; he was also a Mason and member of Oakland Heights Lodge. He was passionate about farming and enjoyed spending time on his farm “The Ponderosa,” as he affectionately referred to it, fishing and tending to his gardens, cows, and horses.

Mr. Jolly is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise Jolly; children, Sharon Guy (Danny), Mike Boland (Lynn), Tina Booker (Michael), Tanya Storey (Michael), and E’Lea Taylor. Grandchildren, David Guy, Bonni Boland, Gina Caraway, Lisa Swofford, Jamey Boland, Brandon Booker, Baleigh Booker, Josie Ward, Tristan Taylor, Shiloh Taylor, and Jessie Taylor; 16 great-grandchildren; Sister, Eugenia Pope as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Dick is preceded in death by his parents J.D. and Birdie Jolly; and his siblings, J.D. Jolly, Jr, Jerry Clyde Jolly, and Jeanette Shelton.

Pallbearers will be David Guy, Jamey Boland, Brett Boland, Tristan Taylor, Shiloh Taylor, and Logan Ward.

The Jolly Family suggests memorials be made as donations to The Gideons International in lieu of flowers.

The Jolly family would like to express special appreciation to the Doctors and Staff of the James T. Champion Nursing Facility for their exceptional care and compassion.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Jolly Family will receive guests from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home prior to departing for graveside services.

