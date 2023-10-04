William Preston “Dick” Jolly

plain logo
plain logo(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Graveside services for Mr. William Preston “Dick” Jolly will begin at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Clay Memorial Cemetery in Cuba, Alabama with Reverend John Sweeny officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Jolly, 87, of Meridian, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 1, 2023 at James T Champion Nursing Facility surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Dick loved being on the railroad and worked for many years as a Conductor with the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad where he retired after over 20 years. He was a Veteran of the US Navy where he was a Ship Clerk. Dick was a member of Westwood Baptist Church; he was also a Mason and member of Oakland Heights Lodge. He was passionate about farming and enjoyed spending time on his farm “The Ponderosa,” as he affectionately referred to it, fishing and tending to his gardens, cows, and horses.

Mr. Jolly is survived by his wife of 63 years, Louise Jolly; children, Sharon Guy (Danny), Mike Boland (Lynn), Tina Booker (Michael), Tanya Storey (Michael), and E’Lea Taylor. Grandchildren, David Guy, Bonni Boland, Gina Caraway, Lisa Swofford, Jamey Boland, Brandon Booker, Baleigh Booker, Josie Ward, Tristan Taylor, Shiloh Taylor, and Jessie Taylor; 16 great-grandchildren; Sister, Eugenia Pope as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Dick is preceded in death by his parents J.D. and Birdie Jolly; and his siblings, J.D. Jolly, Jr, Jerry Clyde Jolly, and Jeanette Shelton.

Pallbearers will be David Guy, Jamey Boland, Brett Boland, Tristan Taylor, Shiloh Taylor, and Logan Ward.

The Jolly Family suggests memorials be made as donations to The Gideons International in lieu of flowers.

The Jolly family would like to express special appreciation to the Doctors and Staff of the James T. Champion Nursing Facility for their exceptional care and compassion.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Jolly Family will receive guests from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home prior to departing for graveside services.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
Man found dead at 17th Street/26th Avenue
Two separate incidents in Meridian left one person dead and one injured on Monday.
Two separate incidents leave one person dead and one injured in Meridian
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said K-9 Taija alerted to the odor of narcotics on an eastbound...
Newton County K-9 unit discovers large drug haul
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Lauderdale County School Bond fails to pass.
Lauderdale County School Bond fails by wide margin

Latest News

Stephen "Steve" Gary Sampley
Stephan “Steve” Gary Sampley
Come to Singing Brakeman Park in downtown Meridian, Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Earth's Bounty marks 12th anniversary Saturday with extended hours, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call 601-416-4450 for more information. Bring donations to the Mayor's Office in Philadelphia....
Update on Booker T. Washington Gym A/C project, make donations to City of Philadelphia
Newton’s City Hall renovations complete
Newton’s City Hall renovations complete