Your order of 70 degree temps will be delivered soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s fall, and many of you are ready for cooler “fall-like” temps. Well, you won’t have to wait too long because 70s are expected by this weekend. A strong cold front will cross our area between Thursday night and Midday Friday, and temps will tumble behind the front. Highs for Wednesday - Friday will range from the mid-upper 80s, but highs fall into the mid 70s by Saturday...staying there for Sunday. The weekend mornings will have a chill in the air...especially by Sunday morning as we wake up to upper 40s.

Rain will also accompany the previously mentioned cold front, and this rain is MUCH needed since much of our area is suffering from a drought. We’re not expected enough to eliminate the drought, but rainfall estimates could generally get up to .5″ (with some spots potentially getting up to 1″). So, we have a lot to look forward to in terms of weather.

However, there is still some low confidence on the timing of the front. Some forecast models have it crossing late Thursday while others have it crossing Midday to early afternoon Friday. We’ll continue to fine-tune the timing as we get closer...which will also include a better timing for the rain. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

**It’s Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week, and there will be statewide tornado drill in MS on Wednesday at 9:15AM . This will be a good time to go over your severe weather plan...including identifying your safe place.**

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.