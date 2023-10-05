The 2023 Mississippi State Fair is here! Here’s all you need to know

The 164th Mississippi State Fair is here!
The 164th Mississippi State Fair is here!
By Morgan Harris
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 164th Mississippi State Fair is here!

Scheduled for October 5-15, 2023, this event is an 11-day extravaganza filled with family-friendly entertainment, livestock exhibitions, and not to mention, lots of rides, unique foods, and fun games for all ages.

Here’s a look at what you can expect each day in terms of attractions, events, and pricing information:

2023 Fun Guide by WLBT3 on Scribd

