The 2023 Mississippi State Fair is here! Here’s all you need to know

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 164th Mississippi State Fair is here!

Scheduled for October 5-15, 2023, this event is an 11-day extravaganza filled with family-friendly entertainment, livestock exhibitions, and not to mention, lots of rides, unique foods, and fun games for all ages.

Here’s a look at what you can expect each day in terms of attractions, events, and pricing information:

2023 Fun Guide by WLBT3 on Scribd

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.