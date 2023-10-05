City of Meridian Arrest Report October 5, 2023

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss.

Arrest

NameDOBCharges

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 4 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 5 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 12:21 AM on October 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. The victims stated that they were held at gunpoint and cash, personal property and a vehicle were taken, and the case is currently under investigation. The vehicle has been recovered.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

At 12:37 PM on October 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 2900 block of 13th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:39 AM on October 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 4:50 PM on October 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4500 block of 37th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

