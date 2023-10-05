Clearing Cody: Son exonerated 30 years after being accused of killing his father

Accused of shooting and killing his father at age 11, an unearthed family secret clears a man's name decades later. Reporter: Brooke Buford, Video: Ben Gauthier
By InvestigateTV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV/KALB) — Three decades after 11-year-old Cody VanAsselberg was accused of shooting and killing his father, August ‘Gus’ VanAsselberg, 36, of Elmer, Louisiana, he has been publicly cleared by the agency that first investigated the case.

Cold case detectives in Rapides Parish reopened the case in 2022.

The renewed investigation revealed a dark family secret — and the true identity of the killer.

Read more here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Young was captured in Port Arthur, Texas, Monday.
Escaped inmate Ryan Young has been captured
At approximately 8:40 p.m on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, Strohm walked away from the Oktibbeha...
Inmate escaped in Oktibbeha County
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
One of the many broken windows damaged by rocks at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Meridian.
Rocks thrown through the window of Meridian church
Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man