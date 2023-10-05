A double dose of goodness is headed our way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Most of the WTOK area is suffering from some form of a drought. Meridian, specifically, hasn’t had measurable rainfall since Sept. 25th, but we’ll get a shot at rain for Thursday.

A strong cold front will cross our area between Thursday evening and early Friday morning. Ahead of it, isolated showers will start rolling in by early Thursday afternoon...becoming more widespread by Thursday evening. There’s a good chance to receive anywhere .25″ to 1″ of rain, and every drop will be like liquid sunshine for our very dry ground. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t expected, but plan for some downpours.

Showers may linger through Friday morning, then they’ll taper-off by Friday early afternoon. After this dose of rain, the rain machine will shut-off again until possibly the end of next week.

Once our area gets behind the cold front, MUCH cooler air moves in for the weekend. Highs on Thursday and Friday will remain in the 80s, but temps will tumble into the low-mid 70s for highs on both Saturday & Sunday. Mornings will fall into the 40s starting Sunday morning! So, get ready to turn on the heat (if only for a little while).

Cooler than average temps will follow us into Monday, then the pattern will shift again as a low-amplitude ridge of high pressure builds back over the area by Midweek. So, the seasonable mid 80s will return by Wednesday.

