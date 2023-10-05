A double dose of goodness is headed our way

First showers...then a big cool down
First showers...then a big cool down(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Most of the WTOK area is suffering from some form of a drought. Meridian, specifically, hasn’t had measurable rainfall since Sept. 25th, but we’ll get a shot at rain for Thursday.

A strong cold front will cross our area between Thursday evening and early Friday morning. Ahead of it, isolated showers will start rolling in by early Thursday afternoon...becoming more widespread by Thursday evening. There’s a good chance to receive anywhere .25″ to 1″ of rain, and every drop will be like liquid sunshine for our very dry ground. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t expected, but plan for some downpours.

Showers may linger through Friday morning, then they’ll taper-off by Friday early afternoon. After this dose of rain, the rain machine will shut-off again until possibly the end of next week.

Once our area gets behind the cold front, MUCH cooler air moves in for the weekend. Highs on Thursday and Friday will remain in the 80s, but temps will tumble into the low-mid 70s for highs on both Saturday & Sunday. Mornings will fall into the 40s starting Sunday morning! So, get ready to turn on the heat (if only for a little while).

Cooler than average temps will follow us into Monday, then the pattern will shift again as a low-amplitude ridge of high pressure builds back over the area by Midweek. So, the seasonable mid 80s will return by Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police are investigating a death discovered Tuesday morning.
Man found dead at 17th Street/26th Avenue
Two separate incidents in Meridian left one person dead and one injured on Monday.
Two separate incidents leave one person dead and one injured in Meridian
Sheriff Joedy Pennington said K-9 Taija alerted to the odor of narcotics on an eastbound...
Newton County K-9 unit discovers large drug haul
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
Lauderdale County School Bond fails to pass.
Lauderdale County School Bond fails by wide margin

Latest News

View from Meridian Regional Airport on 10/3/23
Canadian smoke visits the Queen City
Fifty-one Mississippi counties are currently under burn bans.
Fifty-one Mississippi counties remain under burn bans
The statewide fire alert and burn restriction the Alabama Forestry Commission issued last month...
Statewide fire alert continues for Alabama
Daily Recording of Good Morning Meridian at Daybreak
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 4th, 2023