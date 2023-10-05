Game of the week preview: Northeast Jones vs. Quitman

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The energy is high around the Quitman Panthers football team going into week seven of the high school football season.

The Panthers are coming off of an impressive 62-42 win on the road against Morton. The team is looking to keep the same tempo as we hit the latter part of the 2023 season.

The Panthers win over Morton saw four-star running back prospect, junior Akylin Dear, pop five rushing touchdowns on the day and throw for another.

On the other hand, Northeast Jones are coming off of a brutal 41-3 loss over Pass Christian. The Tigers will play their first district game of the season vs. the Cougars.

“I think they’re a pretty hardworking team,” said Panthers senior defensive and offensive lineman, Damion Horne. “We played them before and we lost last time, so we’re looking to change that.”

Quitman will look to improve to 5-2, which would be the school’s best showing through seven games in over a decade.

Northeast Jones will look to pull to an even 3-3 record with a win Friday night.

Kickoff from Panther Stadium is this Friday at 7:00 p.m.

