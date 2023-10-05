Ivey to deploy 275 Alabama National Guardsmen to southern border

Governor Kay Ivey, File Photo
Governor Kay Ivey, File Photo
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Guard will deploy 275 soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.

“Every state has become a border state under the current policies,” Ivey said, “and Alabama remains committed to being an integral part of the mission to protect our Southern Border.”

The announcement comes just over two weeks after the governor joined 24 other states in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to reconsider his border policies and their impact on the states.

“Your administration can no longer ignore simple facts that threaten our citizens’ public safety and strain their public resources. Since you have taken office, there have been over 5.8 million illegal crossings at the southern border,” the governors’ Sept. 19 letter states.

“The Alabama National Guard always stands ready to protect our citizens, and I thank our 275 troops, as well as their families, for their important service to our country,” Ivey said.

