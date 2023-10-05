Meridian High’s Daniel Hill named to Mississippi All-Stars

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches and the MHSAA announced that a local high school athlete made the Mississippi All-Star Team.

Daniel Hill, a versatile player for Meridian High School’s football team, made Mississippi’s roster.

Hill has done it all for the Wildcats this season, as he has played multiple positions, including Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Tight-End, and Runningback.

Hill is listed as a Tight-End on the All-Star Game Roster.

The All-Star game is scheduled for 12 p.m. on December 16, at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

For more information on the game, visit the Mississippi Association of Coaches website.

