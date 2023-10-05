The Meridian Railroad Museum prepares for unique “Stories in the Round”

Meridian Railroad Museum
Meridian Railroad Museum(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Rails Historical Society will be presenting an event this weekend that celebrates the rich railroad history of the Queen City.

The storytelling event called “Stories in the Round” will take place Saturday at the Meridian Railroad Museum with costumed performers. The show will cover the time frame between 1854 and 1930 when the Meridian Railroad Station was one of the most important and busiest in the entire Southeast United States.

We are partnering with the Rose Hill storytelling group,” said Anne McKee, Executive Director of the Meridian Rails Historical Society. “They are very in tune to their art and they will really make everyone feel important and that you live in a wonderful place that has such a rich history”

The storytelling will feature the debut of “Buddy’, who plays Shadow the Railroad Dog in a true story. The event, which starts at 10:00 a.m., costs $5 for adults and is free for children.

