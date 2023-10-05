Mississippi State’s star forward out for non-conference play

Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) dunks past Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley during the...
Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (1) dunks past Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Mississippi State won 63-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - MSU men’s basketball will be without their star forward for the beginning of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

According to a statement released by head coach Chris Jans, forward Tolu Smith has been ruled out for non-conference play after sustaining a foot injury in practice.

Jans says Smith should be healthy in time for conference play.

Smith had his best season yet as a Bulldog last year, averaging 16.1 points per game, a 58% shooting percentage, 8.3 rebounds per game. He started in all 32 games.

The Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, native received the Howell Trophy for his performance last year, an annual award given to the athlete voted the best men’s college basketball player in Mississippi.

Mississippi State will begin its season on the court on November 8 against Arizona State in Chicago. SEC play begins January 6 at South Carolina.

After impressing during the team’s preseason games, MRA graduate and the all-time Mississippi high school career scoring record holder Josh Hubbard will look to make a big impact in his freshman season as a Bulldog.

