MTA hosts Governor’s Conference on Tourism in the Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Meridian, Mississippi has been selected as the host for the 2023 MTA Governor’s Conference on Tourism, and Wednesday evening, the Mississippi Tourism Association kicked off this year’s conference.

“Well, the Governor’s Conference on Tourism, it is an important annual event, and it brings together all the professionals of the tourism and hospitality industries. And why that’s important is because tourism is the 4th largest industry in Mississippi, and 24,000,000 visitors visited our state last year. And so bringing together all of these professionals is a great way for us to learn best practices and also is just a host city like Meridian. You have so many people here who will learn to tell your story and encourage other people to visit Meridian,” said Executive Director of the Chamber of Flowood, Janet Reihle.

The attendees will be sitting down and learning ways to better advertise cities and towns across the state in order to drive tourists to Mississippi.

“The hot topic is Ai this year, so we’re going to be talking about that as well as sales and marketing issues along the way. But Ai is really the hot topic this year,” said MTA President, Christy Burns.

The conference is hosted is different places each year, but the Queen City caught the eye of the association with all of the improvements it has made over the last few years.

“Each year we we bid and we move it around, and just being here in Meridian is so incredible. Like I said, with all the new development beautiful downtown, you have done so much. So many wonderful things with downtown, so it was a great choice for us, and everybody’s so excited to be here. We have not been here for this conference in quite some time, so it’s very exciting to have it here,” said MTA Executive Director, Danielle Morgan.

Friday, Gov. Tate Reeves will speak to close the conference out.

