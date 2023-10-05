Rain is in the forecast for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday Eve! We are closing out the week with some much needed rain. Through the day mostly cloudy skies and hazy skies will be the view. Air quality is still moderate as we are getting a thin layer of smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

Light showers are possible by lunchtime with highs in the mid to upper 80s again today. Rain will move in later this afternoon lasting through the evening and into tonight. The showers will be on and off again and we can expect between a quarter to half of inch of rain.

The cold front will push further east by early Friday morning. Heavy downpours are possible before 2am Friday, but the front is clearing out leaving behind a few stray showers. No rain to worry about for our Friday night lights, clouds and rain will move out by lunchtime.

Heading into the weekend temperatures are very cool behind the front mid to low 70s are in the forecast for highs Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows are also taking a dip below average in the mid 40s.

Day 4 of Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week is Flash Flooding. Remember to NEVER drive through flooded streets and ask yourself are you in a flood prone area? Flash flooding can be very dangerous only 6 inches of water could carry a person away.

