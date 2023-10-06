Anderson Regional Health System encourages public to volunteer at hospital

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you are looking for ways to give back and lend a helping hand in your community, listen up!

The Anderson Volunteer Auxiliary at Anderson Regional Health System is looking to recruit new volunteers for the hospital.

The Anderson Volunteer Auxiliary does several service activities around the hospital ranging from office work, visiting with patients, supplying light snacks, delivering flowers or newspapers to patients and so much more.

The group encourages the public to volunteer.

“You just come to fill out an application, but I do think people need to know that there is a certain procedure you need to follow if you’re going to be a volunteer. It’s necessary that you have a TB test and that you have a flu shot. There’s also going to be a background check. You go through a little orientation because there are safety protocols we have to follow, but those things take very little time, very little effort and the reward is greater, greater than that, just much greater,” said Jean Willis, one volunteer with Anderson Volunteer Auxiliary.

Pete Willis, another volunteer said he helps out at the Anderson Regional Cancer Center.

“I mean, it just really makes you feel good coming in and at least thinking you’re helping somebody else. You know, it’s just a way of giving back to the community and to the hospital. I mean Anderson Hospital means a lot to this community and any way we can help this hospital better serve the community, we’re all for that,” said Pete Willis.

If you are interested in volunteering at the hospital, you are urged to contact Anderson Regional Health System.

