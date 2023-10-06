Car goes airborne, hits school gym

Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) – A car crashed into a Philadelphia school Friday morning, damaging the school and sending the driver to the hospital.

The driver lost control and slammed into the Mariana Bracetti Academy charter school.

Emergency crews had to extricate the unresponsive driver from the wrecked car, and they were taken to an area hospital.

Luckily, students were not in the portion of the building where the accident happened. It houses the school’s gym and cafeteria.

A witness who was nearby witnessed the crash and said the car went airborne after it lost control, spinning sideways, striking a sign, tree, fence and the school building.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama high school student has been killed while waiting for a school bus.
‘Devastating’: Student killed while waiting for school bus
Meridian Police said Geno Jones, 33, was last seen Sept. 27.
MPD asks for help locating missing person
(Left to right) Cedrick Roshun Hampton, Jamie Nicole Govan and Frankie Lee Stewart
Three charged in Kemper County over alleged contraband
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
The body of Danny Irby was sent for an autopsy after he was found Tuesday morning.
Shooting victim’s name released

Latest News

Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$1.4 billion Powerball prize is a combination of interest rates, sales, math — and luck
Mississippi State running back Jo'Quavious Marks (7) runs past Alabama defensive back Trey Amos...
Mississippi State aims to end 3-game skid in non-league matchup against Western Michigan
Mississippi wide receiver Tre Harris (9) reacts after his winning touchdown catch during the...
No. 16 Ole Miss hosts Arkansas in series that has produced offensive fireworks lately
Alabama head coach Nick Saban paces the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 11 Alabama visits Texas A&M with each looking for a leg up in the brutal SEC West