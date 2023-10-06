Citizens of York express their concerns about the city’s water

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) -York, Alabama, has had issues with its water system for decades. Still, now it seems to be getting worse with leaks and broken main lines happening frequently, and the community is fed up with the situation.

“And across the street was young kids live bigger hole, and I’m afraid those kids going to fall down into that hole and nothing being done about it. We just in a mess here in York, Alabama. We need help. Somebody needs to help us because it is just ridiculous what we have to put up with. We pay these people, and they’re not doing anything. It’s time for a change,” said Johnnie Brown.

As a way for residents to express their frustrations, the city hosted a community meeting. People at the meeting say this was a great idea for the city to understand how the citizens of York really feel.

“So I think it is. I think they realize it is necessary, and I think that the Community will continue to stay on top of it that we might get some results,” said Barbara Higdon.

During the discussion, several problems were talked about, but many feel there were not any major solutions given. One city councilman owned up to the problems the city is facing and gave an idea for a mass outreach program to make the community aware of water issues they might face.

“The only thing I think was accomplished was what I told him about the all-call. All people need to be informed of what’s going on in the city. They don’t know when the water going off; they don’t know what time the water coming on. So I gave them a solution. They called the all call that all the schools have here in the county. So if we get that solution going that, people put their number on the water bill, and we can inform these people here in York. AL,” said City Councilman, Jazmin Mitchell.

York will be placing new water meters at every residence. With the new meters, it will be able to give a more precise reading and also be able to notify the homeowner and the city if there is a leak.

Within the last month, York has had three major line breaks.

