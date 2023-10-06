Cupid says he will not perform Sunday, Oct. 8, at Miss. State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - R&B artist Cupid, who inspired the popular dance craze “The Cupid Shuffle,” says he will not perform at the 2023 Mississippi State Fair.

He made the announcement in a social media post, saying, “Jackson, Mississippi, what’s up, this the line dance king - Cupid. The line dance experience concert Sunday - I will not be there... The deposit was sent back to the promoter. I was told that the back end would not be fulfilled.”

The artist went on to say the deposit was returned on Thursday, October 5. He said he was told that he didn’t draw enough people to charge what he charged.

“I love y’all and I’d love to be there but unfortunately, I can’t do it, so - Sunday, I will not be there. The concert is supposedly still going on, but Cupid will not be there.”

According to an updated Fair schedule from the Department of Agriculture and Commerce, the “Ultimate Line Dance Party Experience” will continue as scheduled on Sunday, October 8, at 4:00 p.m. in the Coliseum.

Cupid will not perform during the event, the update says, and ticketholders can request refunds prior to the event at the point of purchase.

“This event is put on by a private promoter, and any questions regarding the change of event can be directed to Xperience Jxn Entertainment,” the update states.

Below is a statement from Xperience Jackson:

Thee Ultimate Line Dance Xperience Party is not canceled and will go on as scheduled on Sun, October 8th at the MS Coliseum at 4 pm even though Cupid will not be performing. Xperience Jxn Ent was notified on September 25th that Cupid no longer felt that the terms of our revised August 15, 2023 agreement, which was presented by his manager, Eva Noel, on July 31, 2023, after she realized that she had made a booking error, were fair and demanded that Xperience Jxn Entertainment increase the payment of his backend back to the original performance agreement.

After a lengthy discussion with Cupid and his manager, Cupid presented Xperience Jxn Entertainment with options:

1. Agree to additional money on the backend

or

2. He would appear on Sunday, October 8th, accept the remaining backend from the August 15, 2023 agreement, and only perform one song and leave.

Xperience Jxn Entertainment does not tolerate threats or demands of extortion and stated via email that we are prepared and more willing to honor the amended contract dated Aug 15, 2023, from the agreed-upon terms of our conversation on July 31, 2023.

Be mindful that the artist won’t return a promoter’s deposit if the promoter is in breach of contract. So, yes Thee Ultimate Line Dance Xperience Party is still happening and Xperience Jxn Entertainment wants everyone to come out and be a part of this great experience.

