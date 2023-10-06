Explosive fire in Jones Co. takes over 7 hours, dozens of firefighters to contain

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An explosive structure fire at a Jones County farm supply store shut down traffic and took over seven hours for firefighters from over a dozen departments to extinguish.

The Jones County Fire Council said the fire started around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at Farm Systems Inc. on U.S. Hwy 84 near Laurel. When firefighters arrived, they discovered smoke billowing from all four sides of a 27,000 sq. ft. metal building with flames burning near the rear. The building reportedly contained highly combustible goods like large amounts of kerosene, tannerite, propane, fertilizer and a brand-new shipment of ammunition.

Firefighters had to use power tools to cut their way inside the building before they could mount an aggressive attack to keep the flames from spreading. They were able to contain the fire to the back of the building. However, they eventually had to evacuate once the fire breached the roof, making the structure unstable.

The fire council said that at least one propane tank exploded while firefighters were inside, but no one was injured.

Once outside, firefighters took a defensive strategy to minimize the fire’s damages.

Emergency personnel shut down US-84 between Mississippi Highway 28 and Flynt Road for several hours due to the risks posed by the building’s content and to allow emergency vehicles and equipment easy access to the location.

The fire council said those in the area could hear ammunition detonating and other explosions for over an hour.

Over 14 Jones County volunteer fire departments - Calhoun, Soso, Sharon, Hebron, Pleasant Ridge, Shady Grove, Sandersville, Powers, Rustin, Moselle, Ovett, MM, Glade and Johnson - responded to the scene. They were assisted through mutual aid by the Ellisville and Laurel fire departments, the Mossville and Stringer volunteer fire departments out of Jasper County and numerous firefighters from Smith County and Forrest County.

“All firefighters did an excellent job at this very complex scene,” reads a press release from the fire council. “The Jones County Volunteer Fire Council greatly appreciates each firefighter and all those who assisted with mutual aid.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jones County Beat 2 personnel and Emserv Ambulance also assisted with operations on the scene.

According to the fire council, Emserv treated three individuals for minor injuries, including two firefighters, but they didn’t transport anyone to the hospital.

The Laurel Police Department also assisted with traffic control at the city limits.

According to the company’s general manager, Farm Systems Inc. is under the umbrella of J & R Lumber and Supply out of Alabama.

The fire council said the building sustained significant damage.

