Fire Weather Warning in place Saturday 11am-7pm

Avoid outdoor burning
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Rain is clearing up, but light showers are still possible through the morning and late afternoon. The sunshine will return by 4pm as clouds and rain will exit the area. The cold front brought much cooler temps and highs are in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the low 50s.

There wasn’t much rain collected at all yesterday and today, Meridian seen a little over a quarter of an inch of rainfall. For the weekend no more rain expected mostly sunny skies will return Saturday. A Fire Weather Warning that will go into effect Saturday at 11am-7pm. A significant threat for wildfire danger is also in place Saturday. Mid to low 70s is what we can expect for high temperatures this weekend.

