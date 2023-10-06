Gov. Tate Reeves speaks on tourism in the Magnolia State

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Governor Tate Reeves was in the Queen City on Friday, making appearances at the MTA Governor’s Conference and at Key Field.

His first stop was on the final day of the MTA Governor’s Conference on Tourism at its Awards Luncheon.

Governor Reeves spoke about his accomplishments as governor and the growing tourism industry in the state.

“There’s no doubt that Mississippi’s tourism economy is booming all over our state, and the reason it’s booming is because of the people that are dedicated to telling Mississippi’s story. I personally get encouraged and inspired anytime I’m in a room like that full of people who are really excited about telling the Mississippi story. We had 25,000,000 people visit Mississippi last year. Our tourism economy recovered faster than virtually any other tourism economy in America, post-COVID, and the reason for that is because we kept our businesses open. We got our kids back in school and we’re having the benefit of it right now,” said Gov. Reeves.

The governor also said that tourism around the state generated at least 6 billion in economic development across the state.

