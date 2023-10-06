Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say

A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a man is dead after being shot during an attempted break-in.

KPHO reports that an alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner late Thursday night.

According to police, a man was trying to break into a home near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 11 p.m.

The homeowner reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the would-be burglar in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the situation. They did not immediately identify the man killed or the homeowner.

Arizona police didn’t say if the homeowner would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama high school student has been killed while waiting for a school bus.
‘Devastating’: Student killed while waiting for school bus
Meridian Police said Geno Jones, 33, was last seen Sept. 27.
Silver Alert issued for Geno Jones of Meridian
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
(Left to right) Cedrick Roshun Hampton, Jamie Nicole Govan and Frankie Lee Stewart
Three charged in Kemper County over alleged contraband
Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier to retire on October 31
Meridian Fire Chief retiring; interim chief named

Latest News

In this image from the body-worn camera of a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer,...
Man who attacked Capitol with tomahawk and now promotes Jan. 6 merchandise gets 7 years in prison
Gov. Tate Reeves makes two stops at events in Meridian
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks on tourism in the Magnolia State
Anderson Regional Health System encourages the public to volunteer at the hospital.
Anderson Regional Health System encourages public to volunteer at hospital
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, listens as former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning...
Election denier and ‘MyPillow Guy’ Mike Lindell confirms he’s out of money, can’t pay legal bills