Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two women are facing child endangerment charges in Kentucky.

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

The arrest citation alleges the women were under the influence.

Three young children were found in the back seats. According to police, the children were filthy.

When the vehicle was searched, police say they found a small plastic container filled with a white powder substance, used glass pipes and THC gummies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama high school student has been killed while waiting for a school bus.
‘Devastating’: Student killed while waiting for school bus
Meridian Police said Geno Jones, 33, was last seen Sept. 27.
MPD asks for help locating missing person
(Left to right) Cedrick Roshun Hampton, Jamie Nicole Govan and Frankie Lee Stewart
Three charged in Kemper County over alleged contraband
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
The body of Danny Irby was sent for an autopsy after he was found Tuesday morning.
Shooting victim’s name released

Latest News

Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$1.4 billion Powerball prize is a combination of interest rates, sales, math — and luck
Mississippi State running back Jo'Quavious Marks (7) runs past Alabama defensive back Trey Amos...
Mississippi State aims to end 3-game skid in non-league matchup against Western Michigan
Mississippi wide receiver Tre Harris (9) reacts after his winning touchdown catch during the...
No. 16 Ole Miss hosts Arkansas in series that has produced offensive fireworks lately
Alabama head coach Nick Saban paces the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 11 Alabama visits Texas A&M with each looking for a leg up in the brutal SEC West