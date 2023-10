MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chief Jason Collier with the Meridian Fire Department confirmed with News 11 he has resigned.

Collier became chief in 2021 after former Chief Ricky Lester retired. Collier has over 25 years of experience in firefighting.

This is a developing story.

