Meridian Police Benevolent Golf Tournament

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Police Benevolent Association hosted its 29th Annual 4-Person Scramble.

The golf tournament taking place at Lakeview Golf Course with funds going to the Meridian Police Benevolent Fund.

Nearly 100 participants took part in the event with winning teams taking home cash prizes.

For more information on tournaments at Lakeview, you can call the course at 601-693-3301.

