Meridian Police Benevolent Golf Tournament

Funds go to the Meridian Police Benevolent Fund
Funds go to the Meridian Police Benevolent Fund(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Meridian Police Benevolent Association hosted its 29th Annual 4-Person Scramble.

The golf tournament taking place at Lakeview Golf Course with funds going to the Meridian Police Benevolent Fund.

Nearly 100 participants took part in the event with winning teams taking home cash prizes.

For more information on tournaments at Lakeview, you can call the course at 601-693-3301.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama high school student has been killed while waiting for a school bus.
‘Devastating’: Student killed while waiting for school bus
Meridian Police said Geno Jones, 33, was last seen Sept. 27.
MPD asks for help locating missing person
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
(Left to right) Cedrick Roshun Hampton, Jamie Nicole Govan and Frankie Lee Stewart
Three charged in Kemper County over alleged contraband
Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier to retire on October 31
Meridian Fire Chief retiring; interim chief named

Latest News

On average, a hunter harvests less than two deer annually. The number of deer will continue to...
Mississippi encourages extra hunting to tame record deer population
Standing water on the floor of the Woolfolk State Office Building, following a water valve...
State officials still unsure when Woolfolk Building will reopen to public
Isaac Terrell Pryor, 36
Arrest made in bomb threat hoax at MSU
Suspect arrested for firing shots near Jackson FBI building
Suspect arrested for firing shots near Jackson FBI building