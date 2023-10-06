Mississippi encourages extra hunting to tame record deer population

RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi’s deer population is bigger than ever before, prompting state officials to encourage hunters to catch an extra target total this year.

Due to an influx of inquiries, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is responding to any confusion surrounding 2023/2024 deer harvest limits. MDWFP has not increased the bag limit on white-tailed deer in 2023.

This year, Mississippi is seeing a record high in the deer population. This number will continue to increase if harvest continues to decrease. On average, a hunter harvests less than two deer annually. So MDWFP is encouraging hunters to utilize their bag limits and harvest one more deer this season to contribute to a healthier deer population.

Additionally, localized deer populations vary across the state. Some regions may not see the effects of overpopulation as much as other regions, as certain soil regions are better suited geographically for deer to thrive.

Mississippi is home to more than 1.5 million deer, a state record, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

“Since there are more deer out there than there has been, there is less food for each individual to get to. That’s why we’re encouraging hunters to take an extra deer this season on their bag limit,” said William McKinley, the wildlife department’s deer program coordinator. “Licensed hunters last season took 270,000 deer, but that still wasn’t quite enough to keep that herd from re-growing this year.”

The dates for hunting seasons around the state vary based on location, weaponry and the types of deer. Click here for hunting information from the MDWFP.

