MPD asks for help locating missing person

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in locating Geno Jones, 33.

MPD said Jones has been reported missing and was last seen Sept. 27 near 8th Avenue and 16th Street. At the time, he was dressed in all black clothing and was was riding a bicycle.

Meridian Police said Geno Jones, 33, was last seen Sept. 27. (Meridian Police Dept.)

If you have any information about Jones, contact the Meridian Police Department at 769-291-6677 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.