MPD asks for help locating missing person

Meridian Police said Geno Jones, 33, was last seen Sept. 27.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is asking for help in locating Geno Jones, 33.

MPD said Jones has been reported missing and was last seen Sept. 27 near 8th Avenue and 16th Street. At the time, he was dressed in all black clothing and was was riding a bicycle.

If you have any information about Jones, contact the Meridian Police Department at 769-291-6677 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

