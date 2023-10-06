One Ten Main grand opening

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One Ten Main on 110 Main Street in Quitman just took its first steps. And they did it with a big pair of scissors.

One Ten Main Southern Fare cut the ribbon and celebrated its grand opening with free drinks and food samples straight from their new menu.

Those food samples included blue cheese on a fig, steak and shrimp with O.J sauce, fried crawfish tail, and crème brûlée for dessert.

The restaurant will serve southern soul fusion food and aims to make a positive impact on the Quitman community.

Logan Greene, Director of the Quitman Main Street Association, said he sees the good the new restaurant can do for the city.

“This restaurant, the positive impact that it’s going to be bringing back in is number one. It’s going to be bringing back foot traffic, mobile traffic, back into this area. Right now, they have a shuttered schedule where they’re actually offering lunch Thursdays and Fridays. They’re offering dinner Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday night. They have some of the best entertainment,” said Greene.

Marcus Hester, chef at One Ten Main Southern Fare, credits his grandmother as one of the biggest inspirations for the meals that he makes today.

“If I wouldn’t feed it to my grandmother, I’m not going to give it to anyone else. My style, I like to call is a southern soul fusion southern food soul food and take a little international cultural ingredients and throw them in there and see what you come up with.... Growing up with my grandmother was long enough ago there was three tv stations. One of them was Mississippi Public Broadcasting. And when the cartoons went off on Saturdays, that’s when the cooking shows came on. And so that’s why Justin and Julia are on my wall. Because with(out) them and my grandmother it wouldn’t be possible for me to be here... And so for the first time in my life I feel like they would be proud,” said Chef Hester.

Though One Ten Main is just opening, Hester is setting big goals, and hopes to be able to mass produce some of his sauces in grocery stores by the start of next year.

Hester said that this has always been his dream and he wants to thank the citizens of Clarke and the surrounding counties for coming out and helping him make his dream a reality.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.