Our entire area is now suffering from a drought

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The latest Drought Monitor shows that our entire area is now suffering from some form of a drought. The last to enter the drought was our eastern counties that included all of Sumter and parts of Kemper, Lauderdale, and Choctaw. As you move west across the WTOK viewing area, the drought gets worse...going from a Moderate Drought to an Exceptional Drought.

Thankfully, much of our area has received some rain this week, but more is needed. Outside of a few showers that some areas may get Friday morning through around Midday, the rain machine will cut-off until the end of next week when another cold front potentially crosses the area. That long dry will spell will not be helpful for the current drought situation.

Aside from our lack of rain, get ready something that many people are waiting for... COOLER WEATHER! We’ll be behind a cold front by Friday afternoon, but the cooler air won’t settle in until the weekend. So, highs will remain in the 80s for Friday, but highs fall below the average into the low 70s for Saturday and mid 70s for Sunday.Your morning temps will be on the verge of chilly...with low 40s both Sunday and Monday mornings. Some of you may need to briefly turn on the heat.

FIRST ALERT:

The cooler air will come with a drop in dew points (and a drop in relative humidity during the day). Plus, the winds will be gusty behind the cold front for Saturday...with gusts up to 25mph. The recent rain is helpful, but there will still be critically dry fuels. All of these elements combined will lead to rapid fire growth if a fire starts. So, our entire area will be under a Red Flag Warning from 11AM-7PM Saturday. Make sure to follow all burn bans.

Next week, temps climb back into the 80s for highs with 50s and 60s for morning lows. However, as mentioned, another cold front could bring us rain and another dose of cooler weather by next weekend. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.