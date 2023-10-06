State officials still unsure when Woolfolk Building will reopen to public

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s too early to tell when elevators will be back online at the Woolfolk State Office Building in downtown Jackson.

Gary Brewer, chief elevator inspector with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said it all hinges on how quickly the elevators and shafts can be dried out, and how quickly replacement parts can be brought in.

“Once we get the parts and put them in, we’ll have to troubleshoot to see if there’s other damage that we [won’t see until we] turn the elevators back on,” he said. “We just don’t know yet.”

This week, the Woolfolk facility was closed to the public - and most workers - after a water valve burst, flooding the basement through the seventh floor.

Crews with Servpro were cleaning up the water Thursday morning and were pumping water from the elevator pits on Friday.

In all, water was about an inch deep on each floor, while about six feet of water collected in the elevator pits, Brewer said.

Early inspections show the state, at a minimum, will have to replace the main circuit boards that make the elevators operable.

Those are the boards located directly behind the button panels. The elevators still had electricity running to them when the flooding occurred, likely causing those boards to short out, Brewer said.

Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney said equipment above the seventh floor, including the elevators’ controller boards and the elevator cables, were likely not damaged.

“You won’t have any rust because this is just clean water, one,” Chaney said. “Number two, the cables are specially built, impregnated with a material that repels water, so you don’t have rust in [moist] conditions [like a] motel, hotel, wherever you have elevators.”

Chaney says he’d like to see at least two of the elevators operating by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

However, Brewer is unsure that will happen, saying supply chain issues have made it difficult to find replacement parts.

Additionally, the elevators have to be dried out before any electronics can be replaced or turned on.

“[Until] all the water is out, all the cars are dry... We don’t want to turn them on and see what happens,” he said.

Elevators at the Woolfolk Building were manufactured by ThyssenKrupp, now known as TK Elevator.

He said the equipment was updated about three years ago, at a cost of more than $1 million.

“The original ones were torn out. They had 1949 drive motors on them,” he said. “Now, we have all new controls, all new wiring – everything on them is new.”

Woolfolk is located at 501 N. West St., and is home to several state agencies, including the Mississippi Development Authority, the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration, the Office of the State Auditor, the Mississippi Arts Commission, the Mississippi Public Service Commission, and the Legislative Budget Office, among others.

Between 700 and 800 people work at the facility. The majority of them are working from home while damage is being assessed.

