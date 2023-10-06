Suspect arrested for firing shots near Jackson FBI building

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police have arrested a man they say fired shots near the FBI building Thursday night.

“We did get a call last night... [A] very disturbing [call] that someone was shooting at the Jackson FBI office,” Chief Joseph Wade said.

“We dispatched units out there. [On] the first call, we did not locate the person. On the second response, we did locate the person, they were arrested, and they were charged.”

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Mickel Williamson.

A witness indicated that Williamson went to the building, requested to speak to an agent, fired shots and then fled the scene. Officers were called back to the scene a second time after Williamson returned to the building.

Williamson is charged with shooting in city limits, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and obliterating the serial number of a firearm - a federal offense.

Wade said the case is being investigated in conjunction with the FBI and wouldn’t speculate why the person fired into the building.

No one was injured in the incident.

“We’re thankful we got this person in custody without anyone losing their lives,” Wade said.

WLBT Reporter Christopher Fields contributed to this report.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.