12th Anniversary of Earths Bounty

By Chase Franks
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -You could not have asked for a more beautiful day today and a lot of people across the area used it to enjoy Earth’s Bounty today.

Hundreds of people showed up from all over to enjoy live music, nice weather, and fresh produce grown by many local farmers. Earth’s Bounty made their hours longer today so people could come out and enjoy the wonderful festivities and they look to continue that trend with the weather getting better and better.

We spoke with one of the local vendors, Patricia Bryant, about what it means to come out and support local businesses.

“They know when they arrive here that they got the home-grown items, and they know that they are locally grown, and they know exactly what they are getting. It’s not items that are shipped into the area they are local, and they are supporting a local farmer or a local artisan, and that makes it even better.”

Today also caps off the 12th year that Earth’s Bounty has been continuing to support local businesses in Mississippi and Alabama.

