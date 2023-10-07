Clarkdale High posts reports on mold mitigation

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale High School posted updates to its Facebook page about an investigation into and treatment for mold in a modular classroom building on its campus.

Superintendent Dr. John Mark Cain wrote in a letter dated Oct. 5 that the 1200 modular unit was tested for mold and the results showed it is safe for students to return to the building.

The District said it will continue to test the building regularly, and for the time being, there will be precautions in place for that specific building.

Clarkdale High School shared information on its Facebook page, including a letter from the Pickering Firm stating “remediation efforts were successful in removing the mold from this building” and its opinion that “additional air quality mitigation is recommended to ensure future mold growth are minimized.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.