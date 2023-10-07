Clarkdale High posts reports on mold mitigation

The District said precautions will be in place for the 1200 building. (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
The District said precautions will be in place for the 1200 building. (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale High School posted updates to its Facebook page about an investigation into and treatment for mold in a modular classroom building on its campus.

Superintendent Dr. John Mark Cain wrote in a letter dated Oct. 5 that the 1200 modular unit was tested for mold and the results showed it is safe for students to return to the building.

The District said it will continue to test the building regularly, and for the time being, there will be precautions in place for that specific building.

Clarkdale High School shared information on its Facebook page, including a letter from the Pickering Firm stating “remediation efforts were successful in removing the mold from this building” and its opinion that “additional air quality mitigation is recommended to ensure future mold growth are minimized.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police said Geno Jones, 33, was last seen Sept. 27.
Silver Alert issued for Geno Jones of Meridian
Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier to retire on October 31
Meridian Fire Chief retiring; interim chief named
An Alabama high school student has been killed while waiting for a school bus.
‘Devastating’: Student killed while waiting for school bus
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
(Left to right) Cedrick Roshun Hampton, Jamie Nicole Govan and Frankie Lee Stewart
Three charged in Kemper County over alleged contraband

Latest News

Paper given to those in attendance at the Rail Advocacy Workshop.
Rail Advocacy Workshop
Tailgate Game: Meridian falls to Oak Grove
Gov. Reeves speaking in front of members of the military at Key Field.
Governor Tate announces a groundbreaking at Key Field
There will also be a high fire danger: Red Flag Warning
Fall, is that you? Cooler air pays us a visit this weekend
Daily recording of WTOK's Live at 5
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks on tourism in the Magnolia State