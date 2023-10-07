Fall, is that you? Cooler air pays us a visit this weekend

There will also be a high fire danger: Red Flag Warning
There will also be a high fire danger: Red Flag Warning
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After much needed rainfall, we’re now behind the cold front that brought us the brief burst of “liquid sunshine.” So, dry weather returns for the weekend, and it’ll also be unseasonably cool. A north wind will usher in much cooler air and drier air...bringing us our first real taste of fall-like weather! Highs both weekend days will stay in the low-mid 70s, and both mornings will be unseasonably cool. However, Sunday morning will be noticeably chilly as the day starts with temps around 40 degrees...burrr.

FIRST ALERT

The overall weekend looks great for outdoor plans, but it’s very important that you follow burn bans along with disposing of cigarettes properly. A RED FLAG WARNING will be in place Saturday for our entire area because conditions will be favorable for rapid fire growth should a fire start. One reason is due to gusty winds on Saturday... that could gust up to 25 mph. Also, as temps climb throughout the day, the relative humidity will fall less than 30% due to very low dew points. The combination of these things (plus already dry ground) will lead to a high fire threat. Again, avoid outdoor burning (even if your county isn’t under a burn ban).

Next week, plan for a chilly start to your Monday (low 40s), but the rest of the week warms up. Highs will be back in the low 80s by Monday afternoon, and Mid-upper 80s will dominate by midweek. Our next good chance for showers will be next Thursday into Friday as another strong cold front crosses our area. This system could bring a small chance of severe weather with it... so stay tuned to Storm Team11 for updates. Regardless, it looks like we’re on deck for another very cool weekend (next weekend) as highs could potentially fall back into the 70s.

