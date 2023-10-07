FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warnings continue as beautiful weather continues

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you are enjoying the beautiful weather across Mississippi and Alabama as we finally have a good taste of fall.

With these cooler temperatures there is also low humidity, which is great if you are going out to enjoy your day, but it does leave us with increased fire danger. Areas south or along I-20 are under a significant threat of dangerous wildfire conditions. With the ongoing extreme drought open burning should not even be in mind as wildfires can spread rapidly with higher winds behind that front.

Please take this very seriously as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of Mississippi and please heed local burn bans.

The wildfire danger will continue into Sunday as well as fall temperatures will continue.

Our best chance for rain will be Wednesday when another frontal boundary pushes into our area.

Tracking the Tropics:

Things are quiet for now, but we are watching one area of development that has a high chance of development over the next seven days. This system is right off the coast of Africa, but we will continue watching it very closely as well as any other developments.

The next named storm will be Sean.

