Flowood officer saves infant from choking

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood Police officer’s heroic actions saved an 8-week-old baby’s life on Friday.

Officer Will Brantley was working his normal shift when, around 1 p.m., a vehicle pulled into the median where he was parked.

A press release says the female driver told the officer her baby was choking and couldn’t breathe.

Officer Brantley immediately performed life-preserving measures on the infant, clearing the infant’s airway. The mother then took the baby to a hospital for further evaluation.

