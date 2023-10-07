Game of the week: Northeast Jones vs. Quitman

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers improve to 5-2 on the season for the first time in over 10 years with their 46-7 win over Northeast Jones Friday night.

This is the second week in a row that the Panthers take a commanding, high scoring win over their opponents.

Four-star running back prospect, junior Akylin Dear, scored three touchdowns before the first quarter ended. He tacked on one more at the end of the third, which would give the Panthers a 46-0 lead.

Northeast Jones tried to run the ball early on, but after falling 25-0 in the first quarter, they weren’t able to keep up.

On the Tigers second drive, the Panthers punched the ball out and recovered the fumble on the Tigers seven yard line. This set up Dear to punch in his third score of the night.

The Tigers ran away with the game after that fumble recovery, holding the Tigers to just seven points which they scored in the fourth quarter.

Quitman improve to 2-0 in district play. They will travel to Mendenhall next week to take on the Mendenhall Tigers at 7 p.m.

