Gameday Preview: Alabama at Texas A&M

The Crimson Tide look to make it four straight wins
The Crimson Tide look to make it four straight wins(WBRC)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, TX. (WTOK) - The 11th-ranked Alabama Tide hit the road, as they travel to College Station, Texas, for a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon.

NOTES:

This game will go a long way toward determining who will be the frontrunner for the SEC West. The loser won’t be out of contention by any means, but whoever loses this game will need help down the road if they want to make it to Atlanta.

Nick Saban is 5-1 all-time against his former assistant, Jimbo Fisher.

THOUGHTS:

“The key matchup in Saturday’s game will be the Alabama Offensive Line and the Texas A&M Defensive Line. The Tide O-Line is coming off their best performance, in last week’s win over Mississippi State. If they can hold their own against a talented Aggies’ D-Line, then Alabama should emerge Saturday’s contest victorious.” - Patrick Talbot

“A&M has a few really good receivers who can make big plays and get extra yardage. If they can find ways to get open and separate themselves they might be able to string some nice long drives together. However, I’m more confident in what Alabama can do offensively with Jase Mclellon and Jalen Milroe looking more comfortable each game. Alabama is finding that balance now and I think that will help them take advantage of A&M’s front seven.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Kyle Field

Game Time: 2:30 PM

Network: CBS

Over/Under: 46

Line: ALA -1

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Alabama wins 24-21

Eve: Alabama wins 28-21

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police said Geno Jones, 33, was last seen Sept. 27.
Silver Alert issued for Geno Jones of Meridian
An Alabama high school student has been killed while waiting for a school bus.
‘Devastating’: Student killed while waiting for school bus
Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier to retire on October 31
Meridian Fire Chief retiring; interim chief named
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time
(Left to right) Cedrick Roshun Hampton, Jamie Nicole Govan and Frankie Lee Stewart
Three charged in Kemper County over alleged contraband

Latest News

(AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Gameday Preview: Southern Miss vs Old Dominion
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes In the first half of an NCAA college football...
Gameday Preview: Ole Miss vs Arkansas
Mississippi State running back Jo'Quavious Marks runs for a first down against Arizona during...
Gameday Preview: Mississippi State vs Western Michigan
Funds go to the Meridian Police Benevolent Fund
Meridian Police Benevolent Golf Tournament