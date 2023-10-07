Gameday Preview: Alabama at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX. (WTOK) - The 11th-ranked Alabama Tide hit the road, as they travel to College Station, Texas, for a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon.

NOTES:

This game will go a long way toward determining who will be the frontrunner for the SEC West. The loser won’t be out of contention by any means, but whoever loses this game will need help down the road if they want to make it to Atlanta.

Nick Saban is 5-1 all-time against his former assistant, Jimbo Fisher.

THOUGHTS:

“The key matchup in Saturday’s game will be the Alabama Offensive Line and the Texas A&M Defensive Line. The Tide O-Line is coming off their best performance, in last week’s win over Mississippi State. If they can hold their own against a talented Aggies’ D-Line, then Alabama should emerge Saturday’s contest victorious.” - Patrick Talbot

“A&M has a few really good receivers who can make big plays and get extra yardage. If they can find ways to get open and separate themselves they might be able to string some nice long drives together. However, I’m more confident in what Alabama can do offensively with Jase Mclellon and Jalen Milroe looking more comfortable each game. Alabama is finding that balance now and I think that will help them take advantage of A&M’s front seven.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Kyle Field

Game Time: 2:30 PM

Network: CBS

Over/Under: 46

Line: ALA -1

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Alabama wins 24-21

Eve: Alabama wins 28-21

