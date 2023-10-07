Gameday Preview: Mississippi State vs Western Michigan

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs are looking to bounce back after last week’s 40-17 home loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, as the Bulldogs welcome the Western Michigan Broncos to Starkville on Saturday morning.

NOTES:

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are in the midst of a 3-game losing streak, after losses to Alabama, South Carolina, and LSU.

After Saturday’s game, the Bulldogs will be on a BYE week next week, then two straight road games at Arkansas and at Auburn.

THOUGHTS:

“This is a get-right game for Mississippi State, headed into the BYE Week next week. Get Will Rogers going, let him air it out against a less-than-stellar opponent, and build his confidence up.” - Patrick Talbot

“The talent Mississippi State has compared to Western, I think makes this an easy win for State. Hopefully this can hopefully serve as a positive shift for them going into their bye week next week, after three tough losses to SEC opponents. I’m sure they’ll be looking to continue establishing their identity, it’s clearly been lacking all season. Hopefully getting a solid win over a Mid-American Conference team will help them do that.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Davis Wade Stadium

Game Time: 11 AM

Network: SEC Network

Over/Under: 56.5

Line: MISST -20.5

Staff Picks :

Patrick: Mississippi State wins 35-14

Eve: State wins 45-10

