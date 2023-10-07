Gameday Preview: Ole Miss vs Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The 16th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels welcome Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night.

The Rebels are coming off a very impressive win over the LSU Tigers in Oxford last weekend.

Arkansas is struggling this year, despite high preseason expectations, as they are 2-3 on the year (0-2 in SEC play thus far).

Last time Arkansas was in Oxford, Ole Miss squeezed out a 52-51 win, but the Razorbacks won last year’s game 42-27.

“Expect a lot of points to be scored in this one... Maybe not as much as last week’s game against the Tigers, but both of these defenses are susceptible to giving up big plays and giving up points. The Rebels will need another efficient game from Dart, and they will need to keep Judkins’ momentum going, carrying the ball.” - Patrick Talbot

“Arkansas gave up over 200 rushing yards to Texas A&M last week. Getting Quinshon Judkins involved early and often will be important for the Rebels to establish the tempo in this game. Arkansas gave the Rebels a whirl last season, don’t expect them to let it happen again. Arkansas’ quarterback, KJ Jefferson, I think is the biggest factor in the game. In their loss to Texas A&M last week, Jefferson threw a late 3rd quarter pick-six that put the Razorbacks in too deep of a hole. If Jefferson can get loose and be effective as a runner, he can give any defense issues.” - Eve Hernandez

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Game Time: 6:30 pm

Network: SEC Network

Over/Under: 62.5

Line: MISS -11.5

Patrick: Ole Miss wins 35-28

Eve: Ole Miss wins 37-24

