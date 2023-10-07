Gameday Preview: Southern Miss vs Old Dominion

(AP Photo/Phil Sears)
(AP Photo/Phil Sears)(Phil Sears | AP)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are looking to end their 4-game losing streak, as they take on the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday night.

NOTES:

Southern Miss has put up 73 points in their last two games, but the Golden Eagles defense has given up 94 points in those two matchups as well.

Billy Wilds ranks 122nd in QBR (28.3), as he has thrown for 1,088 yards, and seven touchdowns. However, he has also thrown five interceptions this year.

THOUGHTS:

“These two teams are very similar on both sides of the ball. Both offenses are capable of scoring bunches of points, and both defenses are susceptible to giving up a ton of points. USM will need to score on pretty much every drive if they want to win the football game.” - Patrick Talbot

“ The passing game looked a lot better last week to better complement what they’re able to accomplish in the run with Frank Gore Jr. Gore Jr. rushed for 123 yds and 2 TD’s. Receiver Latreal Jones had 124 yards, and Tiaquelin Mims and Jakarious Catson both caught touchdown passes. If the Golden Eagles continue to have success in the passing game, they should be able to defeat the Monarchs.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: M. M. Roberts Stadium

Game Time: 6 PM

Network: ESPN+

Over/Under: 57.5

Line: USM -2.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Old Dominion wins 28-24

Eve: USM wins 28-21

