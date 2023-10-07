Governor Tate announces a groundbreaking at Key Field

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The governor started his day in Downtown Meridian but made sure to make a stop by the National Guard base for a big announcement.

Reeves joined Major General Janson Boyles and Colonel Cynthia Smith for the groundbreaking of an improved flight simulator, military facilities, and a new fire station.

Col. Cynthia Smith remarked how great it was to see the new simulator saying, “It’s been 10 years since the KC 135′s returned to Meridian, Mississippi and we’ve been vying for a simulator ever since that date.”

Gov. Reeves talked about the improvements would not only help the military but also boost Mississippi’s economy as it brings more trainees and traffic into Meridian.

“Obviously, the project that we have announced with the simulator coming here to key field is a major advancement in terms of training those pilots that are going to be in the air defending our nation. That means tourism dollars for East Central Mississippi because all of those pilots have to come here, they’re going to be in the community, their families probably are going to be coming here. Others will come here. They’ll stay in hotels, they’ll spend money in the community. And I think by the way, we’re going to build on these successes. Success begets success. Wins, lead to more wins and this is a major win for Mississippi today,” said Governor Reeves.

Renovations on the simulator facility will begin next week with the groundbreaking for the crash fire rescue station set for August or September of next year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.