Jalen Milroe has career day, Tide take down Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX. (WBRC) - Alabama was back on the road Saturday for a crucial SEC West matchup with Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. The last time Alabama was in College Station, they left Kyle Field on the wrong end of the scoreboard after A&M stunned the Tide with a 28-yard game winning field goal as time expired.

FIRST QUARTER

Texas A&M received the opening kickoff to begin the much anticipated game Saturday afternoon. The Aggies were rolling on their first possession of the game, getting all the way down to the Alabama 28-yard line in just four plays. However, after not being able to convert a 3rd and 1 on the Alabama 19-yard line, the Aggies saw Max Johnson’s 4th down pass fall incomplete, and the Aggies turned the ball over on downs back to the Tide.

Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide’s first possession of the game began much like it has all season, slow. Milroe and the Tide offense gained -4 yards in just three plays, and had to punt the ball back to the Aggies after a quick three and out.

After getting back into Alabama territory quickly on their second possession of the game, the Aggies were again unable to capitalize in the red zone and settled for a 22-yard field goal from Randy Bond, giving them a 3-0 lead.

The second Alabama offensive possession of the game looked a lot different than the first. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe connected with Jermaine Burton for a 45-yard gain, taking the Tide all the way down to the Aggie 25-yard line. After a 4-yard gain from Roydell Williams on first down, the Tide were unable to pick up another first down on second and third down. Reliable Tide kicker Will Reichard then came on and made a 39-yard field goal, tying the game 3-3.

The Tide defense stepped up big on the next A&M offensive possession, forcing the Aggies to punt the ball back to Alabama for the first time of the game. Milroe and the Tide offense got the ball back looking to take their first lead of the game, and that is exactly what they did.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

Alabama - 3

Texas A&M - 3

SECOND QUARTER

After a crucial 21-yard completion on 3rd & 12 to Jermaine Burton to end the first quarter, Alabama found themselves in the end zone for the first time of the game when Jalen Milroe connected with Alabama WR Isaiah Bond for a 52-yard touchdown.

After the two sides exchanged punts on their next two possessions, the Aggies found themselves right back in the ball game. Set up by a stellar punt return from Ainias Smith, it only took A&M one play to get into the end zone and tie the game 10-10 after A&M QB Max Johnson connected with his brother, Jake Johnson, for a 22-yard touchdown pass.

Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith showing how dynamic he can be with the ball in his hands on this punt return.



Smith is one of the most explosive SR WRs in the 2024 NFL Draft class. pic.twitter.com/R9bi3EXD3O — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) October 7, 2023

Brotherly love. Max → Jake.



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/stM3tYBkfP — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 7, 2023

After another three and out possession from the Alabama offense, the Aggies got the ball back looking to expand on their lead, and that’s exactly what they did.

Max Johnson led the Aggie offense on an 11-play, 53-yard possession that took 5:38 off the clock, ending with a 1-yard touchdown run from Le’Veon Moss.

HALFTIME

Texas A&M - 17

Alabama - 10

THIRD QUARTER

Alabama received the kick to begin the second half looking to find a spark on offense and get back into the game.

The Tide, who struggled to run the ball in the first half, moved the ball nicely through the air and down the field early in the third quarter. Milroe completed a trio of passes to Isaiah Bond, getting the Tide into A&M territory. However, after being sacked on 1st & 10 on the A&M 28-yard line, Milroe’s pass on 2nd & 19 was intercepted, the Tide’s first turnover of the game.

After the interception, the Aggies were once again looking to extend their lead. However, Alabama’s defense had other plans. After a 2-yard run to begin the drive, Alabama’s Caleb Downs made a fantastic interception, giving the ball right back to Milroe and the Alabama offense.

Looking to capitalize on the Texas A&M interception, Alabama finally found some ground in the run game. A 15-yard run from Jase McClellan, his longest run of the game to that point, set up the Tide deep in Aggie territory.

After not being able gain much yardage the following plays after McClellan’s run, the Tide faced a crucial 3rd & 14 on the A&M 15-yard line. However, set up by great blocking, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe was able to find Jermaine Burton in the back corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown pass, tying the game back up 17-17.

After the Tide forced another Texas A&M punt on their next possession, Milroe and the offense clicked again, scoring another touchdown to go up 24-17. After a 46-yard completion to Jermaine Burton, Milroe found Burton again for a 19-yard touchdown pass.

LET THEM EAT!! 🍽️

Milroe ➡️ Burton



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/D3IKJl7cNr — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) October 7, 2023

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER

Alabama - 24

Texas A&M - 17

FOURTH QUARTER

After another A&M punt, Alabama was unable to capitalize on their next possession when a Jermaine Burton fumble was recovered by the Aggies.

However, the next couple minutes were chaos. A Texas A&M field goal was blocked and returned for an Alabama touchdown, but a penalty on the Tide brought the touchdown return back. Then, after an Alabama punt that put Texas A&M on their own 16-yard line, Max Johnson was sacked all the way back on his own 7-yard line. After the sack, Johnson was being pressured in his own end zone before throwing an incomplete pass. However, Johnson was flagged for intentional grounding, which occurred in his own end zone, resulting in an Alabama safety.

The Aggies got the ball back in their possession one more time and, at the time, scored what looked like a Noah Smith touchdown. However, officials ruled that Smith stepped out-of-bounds at the 2-yard line. Then, a Le’Veon Moss touchdown run was called back due to a holding call on Texas A&M. After that, the Aggies were forced to settle for a field goal and never got the ball back in their possession again.

FINAL

Alabama - 26

Texas A&M - 20

The Crimson Tide will be back in action next Saturday, October 14, hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m.

