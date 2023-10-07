Mississippi River broke historic low in September, new data shows

An unusually vast sandbar along the Mississippi River in Memphis as seen on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.
An unusually vast sandbar along the Mississippi River in Memphis as seen on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Preliminary data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Memphis District shows the Mississippi River hit an all-time record low stage of -10.97′ on September 14.

The previous record was set last October with a depth of -10.75′.

The National Weather Service-Memphis Office announced the record Friday.

On Monday, Action News 5 spoke with District Commander Colonel Brian Sawser and Water Control Section Chief Sarah Girdner about the dredging efforts on the river, allowing commercial barges passage through the low water.

When asked what would happen if the river did reach a historic low, Chief Girdner said, “I don’t think it’s going to shut down the river by any means just because we have a huge operation.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Site plan approved for Mississippi’s first Topgolf
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
13-year-old charged with manslaughter after teen shot, killed in Canton
Gov. Reeves speaking in front of members of the military at Key Field.
Governor Reeves announces additions to Key Field
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
The District said precautions will be in place for the 1200 building. (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Clarkdale High posts report on mold mitigation

Latest News

The next chance of rain will be on Wednesday as it looks like we could see rain continuing into...
Back and Forth Fall weather continues
Please take this very seriously as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of Mississippi and...
FIRST ALERT: Red Flag Warnings continue as beautiful weather continues
There will also be a high fire danger: Red Flag Warning
Fall, is that you? Cooler air pays us a visit this weekend
Daily Recording of Good Morning Meridian
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - October 6th, 2023
Avoid outdoor burning
Fire Weather Warning in place Saturday 11am-7pm