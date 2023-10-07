Rail Advocacy Workshop

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Queen City is hosting the 2023 rail nation conference.

Train enthusiasts from all over the nation are in Meridian to hear from rail experts about how to promote traveling by train.

Throughout the weekend attendees will be able to sit in and learn valuable information about the rail industry and all the benefits it provides for our country.

“You know a city like Meridian is such a prime example of a little town that invested big and that return on investment has paid off huge with the Marian train station for every dollar that was invested in that train station over $200.00 have been returned in the economic development of this downtown. So as the Federal Railroad administration is beginning to give out funding. To more communities, we’re trying to give people the tools to make sure that they get in, become a part of the process and find the kind of expansion and economic development that we see here in Meridian,” said communications manager for the Rail Passengers Association Madison Ned Butler.

The Rail Passengers Association is hosting their Rail Nation conference Saturday at the Riley Center and there is still time to register if you are interested.

