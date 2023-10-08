An Appreciation Day for kids

Kids playing on the swings at Kempar Park for Appreciation Day for kids.
Kids playing on the swings at Kempar Park for Appreciation Day for kids.(WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper Park was the host of a community appreciation day for kids.

It was a free community with something for kids and families of all ages.

Food, drinks, and many activities were made available for everyone in attendance all in the name of showing kids how much their community supports them.

Demetrice Rush, Kemper Resident and Mother of Keynan Rush who passed in a drowning incident earlier this year, talked bout the inspiration behind the event saying, “Today was inspired by my son Keenan that we lost some. I was 14 and he trying he was he triumphed. And I’m just inspired by Michelle for getting the event together to just for all of us to come together and celebrate the kids as one.”

Demetrice Rush says it’s important that we show the youth how much we care and just how much we support them because kids are our future.

Rush says they want do this again and have plans to make it an annual event.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

